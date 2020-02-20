Good Boy to Rule Them All: Colorado Town Elects Bernese Mountain Dog As New Mayor

The fluffy new leader is not only distinguished by his political career - he is also a therapy dog for the local disabled community and a mascot of Loveland Ski Area, not to mention that he is hugely popular on social media, boasting 16,800 followers on Instagram.

A Bernese mountain dog nicknamed Parker the Snow Dog has been sworn in as the Honourary Mayor of Georgetown, Colorado.

As befits a public official, the freshly-minted furry mayor arrived at the inauguration ceremony wearing a patriotic necktie and glasses.

Police Judge Lynette Kelsey administered the Mayoral oath to Parker.

Parker received unanimous support from the town's Board of Selectmen on 11 February. According to the canine's website, “he is committed to bringing hugs, love, and cookies to the people of Georgetown.”