Register
03:36 GMT20 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders

    Bernie Sanders Widens Lead in New Washington Post-ABC News Poll

    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107829/18/1078291882.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002201078356856-bernie-sanders-widens-lead-washington-post-abc-news-poll/

    The self-proclaimed democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders has surged in a new national Washington Post-ABC News poll, leading by a huge margin.

    Sanders overtook former Vice President Joe Biden as the frontrunner in January after the latter came in fourth in the Iowa caucuses and fifth in the New Hampshire primary. Biden, who scored 16% in the latest poll, is closely followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (14%) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (12%). Bloomberg, who is skipping the first four states and instead focusing on the March 3 ‘Super Tuesday’ primary states, has gained 6% since January, while Warren saw no change in her national support.

    Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who won the state-delegate-count battle in the Iowa caucuses and came a close second to Sanders in New Hampshire, has scored only 8% nationally, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar closely following with 7% after a surprise third-place finish in New Hampshire.

    The Post-ABC poll shows Sanders holding double-digit leads among both women and men, as well as among those who say they are certain to vote in their state’s primary or caucuses. Meanwhile, as the support for Biden has faded after poor finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, his campaign seems to be losing momentum, damaging his image as the most electable candidate against President Trump in November. By a wide margin, 58 percent to 38 percent, Democrats say they would rather nominate a candidate who can defeat Trump than one who agrees with them on major issues.

    The poll also puts Sanders as the most electable, cited by 30 percent of Democratic leaners as best situated to beat Trump, with the support for Biden falling by half to 19%. He is closely followed by Bloomberg who is cited by 18 percent on this question.

    Sanders has seen a big jump in support among voters under age 50 and is now backed by 50 percent of that group, up from 34 percent in January, while also more than doubling his support among black voters and gaining among whites without college degrees, according to the poll. All three of these groups were earlier considered to be key groups for Biden.

    Democrats nationally appear to be much less concerned about Sanders’ ideological stances, with only 17 percent of Democratic-leaning adults in the national Post-ABC poll believing that Sanders was “too liberal”. 62 percent of Democratic-leaning adults say Sanders is “about right” ideologically. Asked how they see Sanders in a possible match-up against Trump, 72 percent say they believe he would defeat the president. Among Democrats, 69 percent think Bloomberg would win against Trump, and 68 percent say that of Biden.

    The poll came on the day of a Democratic debate in Nevada which will include Bloomberg on the stage for the first time and ahead of the third contest for the Democratic nomination, which will be followed by the South Carolina primary on February 29. After that, the campaign will go national with 14 states holding contests on March 3, Super Tuesday, and crucial primaries in a variety of big states later in the month.

    Related:

    The ‘Bros’ Are Back: Weekend Attacks Focus on Sanders’ Supporters
    Bloomberg Slams Sanders’ Supporters with Video Showing ‘Bernie Bros’ Threats
    Sanders Leads by Double Digits in Latest NBC/WSJ Poll as Biden Loses Momentum to Bloomberg
    Bernie Sanders Raises Eyebrows With ‘First Jewish President’ Campaign Ad
    Tags:
    2020 election, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, USA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse