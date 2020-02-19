Register
23:02 GMT19 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Rohrabacher: 'At No Time Did I Offer a Deal' to WikiLeaks' Julian Assange From Trump

    © Sputnik . Screenshot
    US
    Get short URL
    133
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107802/72/1078027275.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002191078355289-rohrabacher-at-no-time-did-i-offer-a-deal-to-wikileaks-julian-assange-from-trump/

    In response to claims made by Julian Assange's lawyers, former US congressman Dana Rohrabacher released a statement Wednesday saying "at no time" did he speak to US President Donald Trump about offering a deal to the WikiLeaks founder in exchange for a statement admitting Russia played no role in the 2016 Democratic National Committee email leaks.

    "​There is a lot of misinformation floating out there regarding my meeting with Julian Assange so let me provide some clarity on the matter," the former lawmaker said in the Wednesday statement.

    "At no time did I talk to President Trump about Julian Assange.  Likewise, I was not directed by Trump or anyone else connected with him to meet with Julian Assange. I was on my own fact finding mission at personal expense to find out information I thought was important to our country.  I was shocked to find out that no other member of Congress had taken the time in their official or unofficial capacity to interview Julian Assange.  At no time did I offer Julian Assange anything from the President because I had not spoken with the President about this issue at all."

    "However, when speaking with Julian Assange, I told him that if he could provide me information and evidence about who actually gave him the DNC emails, I would then call on President Trump to pardon him. At no time did I offer a deal made by the President, nor did I say I was representing the President. Upon my return, I spoke briefly with Gen. Kelly. I told him that Julian Assange would provide information about the purloined DNC emails in exchange for a pardon. No one followed up with me including Gen. Kelly and that was the last discussion I had on this subject with anyone representing Trump or in his Administration." 

    "Even though I wasn't successful in getting this message through to the President I still call on him to pardon Julian Assange, who is the true whistleblower of our time.  Finally, we are all holding our breath waiting for an honest investigation into the murder of Seth Rich."

    Rohrabacher's statement comes in the aftermath of court proceedings at the Westminster Magistrate's Court that mentioned such a deal.

    Edward Fitzgerald QC, Assange's lawyer, told the court Wednesday that a statement from Jennifer Robinson, another of Assange's lawyers, describes "Mr. Rohrabacher going to Mr. Assange and saying, on the instructions of the president, he was offering a pardon if Mr. Assange would 'play ball' and say the Russians had nothing to do with the DNC leaks."

    White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham denied the claims, saying, "It is a complete fabrication and a total lie. This is probably another never-ending hoax and total lie from the DNC."

    However, WikiLeaks has promised the evidence will soon be presented in court.

    "Chronology matters: The meeting and the offer were made ten months after Julian Assange had already independently stated Russia was not the source of the DNC publication. The witness statement is one of the many bombshells from the defence to come," WikiLeaks tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "The meeting and the offer were made prior to Assange's indictment. If you really want to know what this is about -- tune in to Court on Tuesday 25th."

    ​Even before WikiLeaks published the slew of emails stolen from the DNC headquarters in the months before the 2016 US presidential election, rumors were already swirling that Russian hackers had delivered the documents to Assange - rumors that turned into real accusations from the US intelligence community after Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton lost the November election and Trump won. However, central evidence in the case - the DNC server allegedly hacked - was never examined by US intelligence, which relied wholly on a report by independent cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. Other evidence, such as Cyrillic characters allegedly left behind by the hacker, is similarly circumstantial.

    Related:

    Assange Trial in US Would Mean End of 'Investigative Journalism Anywhere in the World' - Activists
    Australian MPs Blast Treatment of Julian Assange as a ‘Threat’ to Democracy
    Assange's Father Says WikiLeaks Founder to Die in Jail If Extradited to US
    Tags:
    Wikileaks, Dana Rohrabacher, deal, DNC Hack, Donald Trump, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse