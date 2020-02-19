US Rapper Pop Smoke Shot Dead in Home Invasion Robbery - Report

Pop Smoke, an American rapper and songwriter, got wide publicity last year with his newly-released single "Welcome to the Party", the remix of which also featured Nicky Minaj. According to reports, the musician was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Rapper Bashar Barakah Jackson, commonly known as Pop Smoke, was shot dead on Wednesday morning, allegedly during a home invasion robbery, TMZ has reported.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 AM in Hollywood Hills, the media has learned. According to police, two men wearing masks broke into the house, reportedly rented by the musician. Several shots were reportedly fired during the incident, critically wounding the rapper.

According to reports, the rapper died after being brought to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood.

The suspects, who have reportedly been seen as fleeing the scene, have not been caught or identified, TMZ argued. It remains unlcear whether Pop Smoke was familiar with the attackers.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW