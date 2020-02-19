US Under Secretary of Defence Rood to Leave Pentagon Soon - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The request for Rood's resignation came after senior national security leaders lost confidence in the official, who oversees the Pentagon's cooperation with US allies, the report said.

The Pentagon's top policy official US Under Secretary of Defence John Rood will leave his post soon after being asked for his resignation, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

As the Pentagon's top policy official, Rood on 23 May last year certified to Congress that Ukraine had begun significant reforms and anti-corruption measures that would allow Washington to deliver $250 million in promised security assistance.

© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood, speaks during a news conference on the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

Rood's assessment at that time appeared to contradict the position of the White House, which has maintained that it temporarily blocked US aid to Ukraine over concerns about corruption.