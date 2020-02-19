Register
01:39 GMT19 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul and former New York City mayor, now Democratic candidate gets on stage for his kick off 'United for Mike' at the Aventura Turnery Jewish Center and Tauber Academy Social in Miami, Florida, U.S., January 26, 2020

    Bloomberg to Join Democratic Candidates in His First Debate in Nevada

    © REUTERS / Maria Alejandra Cardona
    US
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/19/1078301958.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002191078346613-bloomberg-democratic-candidates-first-debate-nevada/

    Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will be joining the other candidates on the debate stage as he has qualified for the forum with the release of a new NPR–PBS NewsHour–Marist poll.

    Bloomberg did not qualify for the previous debates, which required him to meet a donor threshold, as the billionaire is self-funding his own campaign. The Democratic National Committee in January eliminated the donor requirement so Bloomberg is now allowed to participate in debates. The rules now state that in order to qualify, candidates must clear at least 10 percent in four national-level polls or 12 percent in two single-state polls; alternatively, candidates can also participate if they have won at least one delegate in either the Iowa or New Hampshire contests. 

    “Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he's the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country," Bloomberg's campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, said in a statement. "The opportunity to discuss his workable and achievable plans for the challenges facing this country is an important part of the campaign process."

    The poll showed Bloomberg right behind front-runner Bernie Sanders, who has 31 percent support. Bloomberg with 19 percent is second while ex-Vice President Joe Biden, who was once considered the frontrunner, is third with 15 percent support. Senator Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) trailed in fourth place at 12 percent while Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) came in fifth place with 9 percent support, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top six at 8 percent support.

    Klobuchar said last week Bloomberg should participate in the debates.  

    "I am also an advocate for him coming on the debate stage. I know that I'm not going to be able to beat him on the airwaves, but I can beat him on the debate stage," she said.

    Sanders, who was in a verbal confrontation with Bloomberg’s campaign earlier this week, said that the former New York mayor shouldn’t be joining the debates.

    "That is what being a multi-billionaire is about. Some very good friends of mine who were competing in the Democratic nomination — people like Cory Booker of New Jersey, Julián Castro — work really, really hard. Nobody changed the rules to get them in the debate,” Sanders said.

    Related:

    Bloomberg, Pelosi, Who Else? How Meme Culture Turned Into Meme Warfare
    Dem Rivals Challenge Billionaire Mike Bloomberg For Past Remarks, His Company’s 'Harassment Record'
    Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for Democratic Presidential Debates in Nevada
    Bloomberg Slams Sanders’ Supporters with Video Showing ‘Bernie Bros’ Threats
    Tags:
    2020 election, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, USA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse