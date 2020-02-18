NASCAR Racer Ryan Newman 'Awake and Speaking' After Fiery Crash at Daytona 500

Newman was hospitalised after his car flipped over on its roof and rolled backwards just before the finish line at the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Ryan Newman, who suffered a car crash at Daytona 500 the day before, is now "awake and speaking to his family and the doctors" at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, TMZ Sports reported citing Newman's racing team.

His family also said they appreciated the heartfelt sentiments for Newman across the country.

Newman was taken to hospital after attempting a dangerous maneuver at the Daytona 500 on Monday. Trying to take the lead, the driver was hit by another vehicle and did several flips in the air before eventually falling on its roof and catching fire.

Newman was immediately taken to hospital and his condition initially remained unclear before the doctors confirmed his injuries were not life-threatening.