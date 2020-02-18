Soros Says Facebook CEO, COO Should Be Removed, Accuses Zuckerberg of Conspiring with Trump

Billionaire George Soros slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, accusing him of helping to get US President Donald Trump reelected, according to a letter published in the Financial Times, while also calling on the social media giant to reject political advertising.

Soros’ comments came after Zuckerberg said during the Munich Security Conference that he expects more government regulation to come "from the states on basically — take political advertising as an example — what discourse should be allowed?”

"Mr Zuckerberg appears to be engaged in some kind of mutual assistance arrangement with Donald Trump that will help him to get reelected, Facebook does not need to wait for government regulations to stop accepting any political advertising in 2020 until after the elections on November 4," Soros wrote.

The billionaire argued that Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg both should be removed from their leading roles in the massive social media platform.

Soros has long opposed Facebook’s policy on political advertising. Earlier in an op-ed for the New York Times published in January, Soros accused Zuckerberg of acting out of monetary interest in supporting Trump's reelection.

"I believe that Mr. Trump and Facebook’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, realize that their interests are aligned — the president’s in winning elections, Mr. Zuckerberg’s in making money," he wrote at the time.

The company previously rejected Soros' contention, noting that while the billionaire has the right to voice his opinion, he is “wrong” about the alleged connection between Zuckerberg and Trump.

“The notion that we are aligned with any one political figure or party runs counter to our values and the facts. We continue making unprecedented investments to keep our platform safe, fight foreign interference in elections around the world, and combat misinformation,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News.