Roger Stone Will Be Sentenced Despite Scandal and Calls for US Attorney General to Resign

It looks like the recent uproar over federal prosecutors withdrawing from the case against Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s long-time ally, has not led to a delay in his trial, which is now set to decide his fate.

Donald Trump’s former campaign aid Roger Stone will be sentenced on 20 February, CNN reported citing Amy Berman Jackson, a federal judge in the case. Stone will still reportedly be allowed to challenge his sentencing after the trial, meaning he won’t be detained straight away.

“I think that delaying this sentence would not be a prudent thing to do given all the circumstances”, Jackson was quoted as saying during a phone call with Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors and Stone’s lawyers on Tuesday.

The news comes following a public furor after DOJ prosecutors announced last week that Stone should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison, a recommendation condemned by US President Trump as “unfair” and “horrible”. This was echoed by DOJ officials, and later by the Department’s leadership itself, which vowed that the amount of prison time recommended for Stone would be lowered.

This prompted four prosecutors assigned to the Stone case – Aaron Zelinsky, Johnathan Kravis, Adam Jed, and Michael Marando – to quit the case. Donald Trump insisted that he did not order the DOJ to reduce Stone’s prison time, despite arguing that he had “the absolute right” to do so.

The developments were followed by calls to dismiss US Attorney General William Barr, who was accused of “interference” in Stone’s sentencing. In particular, a group of more than 1,100 former DOJ officials signed a joint letter calling on the attorney general to resign.

Jackson did not comment on the recent developments during the phone call.

Roger Stone has been Donald Trump’s long-term ally and was a campaign adviser during his 2016 presidential bid. In January 2019, he was arrested in relation to Robert Mueller’s probe, accused of lying during his 2017 testimony to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about his reported mediation between the Trump campaign and the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website.

Stone was found guilty on seven charges, including giving false testimony to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering, and is now awaiting trial.