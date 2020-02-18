Trump Commutes Prison Sentence of Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

US President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday afternoon that he has commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2011 over corruption charges.

“Yes, we commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich," Trump told White House reporters before boarding Air Force One to travel to the West Coast. "He served eight years in jail, a long time. He seems like a very nice person, don’t know him.”

Blagojevich, a Democrat, served as the 40th governor of Illinois from 2003 to 2009, when he was impeached and removed from office on charges of corruption. The former governor was later found guilty on 17 charges related to his attempt to sell a Senate seat that had been vacated by the then-President-elect Barack Obama.

Though Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison and began serving his time behind bars in 2012, he was previously slated for release in 2024 if he exhibited "good behavior" in the federal prison.

Trump's decision regarding Blagojevich's case comes months after the US president announced that his administration was reviewing his case.

Rod Blagojevich, the former Governor of Illinois, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He has served 7 years. Many people have asked that I study the possibility of commuting his sentence in that it was a very severe one. White House staff is continuing the review of this matter. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

The US president received same-day pushback from Illinois House Republicans Darin LaHood, John Shimkus, Adam Kinzinger, Rodney Davis and Mike Bost on the matter, urging Trump to reconsider.

“It’s important that we take a strong stand against pay-to-play politics, especially in Illinois where four of our last eight Governors have gone to federal prison for public corruption," read the August 8 press release. "Commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, who has a clear and documented record of egregious corruption, sets a dangerous precedent and goes against the trust voters place in elected officials. We stand by our letter and urge the President to not commute Rod Blagojevich’s sentence.”

This plea followed a June 2018 letter from the entire Republican House delegation of the state to Trump. The lawmakers noted that Blagojevich's "quid pro quo behavior" was unacceptable and said the granting of clemency to the disgraced governor would "set a detrimental precedent and send a damaging message on your efforts to root out public corruption in our government."

While 45 claims to not know Blagojevich, the former governor was a contestant on Trump's "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2010. According to the Daily News, Trump spoke highly of Blagojevich, noting that he had "tremendous courage and guts" and may be the reality show's breakout star. The former governor was later eliminated in the fourth episode of the season.