Roger Waters Slams Trump as ‘Tyrant’ and ‘Mass Murderer’, Signals Support for Bernie Sanders

In November 2019, Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters announced a tour in 2020 with the aim of protesting President Trump’s policies during the presidential election year in the US.

In a recent Q&A session after a screening of his concert film Us + Them in New York City, legendary Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters minced no words in bashing US President Donald Trump, while at the same time supporting Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

Rogers slammed POTUS as a “man who has failed at f**king everything in his life except becoming the biggest [...] tyrant and mass murderer and mass destroyer of everything that any of us might love or cherish in the whole [world], only because he has the power”.

He referred to the US as “a fool’s hell” rather than “a fool’s paradise”, separately singling out “the great battle between propaganda and love”, in which he claimed propaganda is winning.

© AP Photo / Luca Bruno Roger Waters performs during a live concert in Assago, near Milan, Italy

He lamented the fact that “the buttons of the propaganda machine are being pushed by people who are f**king sick”.

“These sick, sociopathic f**kers, all of them, every single one of them. Believe it or not, Donald Trump is somewhere down here, floundering around in the muddy water at the bottom of the oligarchic pool,” Waters asserted.

He also seemed to have signalled his support for US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, who announced last year that he would run again for president in 2020.

After moderator and BMG executive John Loeffler reportedly said that he was “moved [in the movie] just to see kids all over the world getting the message that they’re not alone”, Waters replied, “Funnily enough, they are [connecting to that message], but unfortunately not f**king here,” in an apparent nod to the US.

“Because if they were, you wouldn’t have Donald Trump as a president, you wouldn’t be having all this nonsense with the Democratic primaries, with them trying to destroy the only candidate who can possibly win against Donald Trump, Sanders,” Waters said.

Roger Waters Announces 2020 Tour

His remarks came after he told Rolling Stone magazine in November 2019 that he was planning a tour in 2020 to protest Trump’s policies during election year in the US.

Waters touted the tour, which kicks off on 8 July and runs through 3 October as “part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary”.

The former bass guitarist of Pink Floyd has repeatedly criticised the US President and used derogatory imagery of him during performances.

In July, he used images of POTUS as he played "Pigs (Three Different Ones)" at London's Hyde Park. On the day of Trump's inauguration in January 2017, Waters also displayed images of the newly-elected president surrounded by KKK members and saluting Nazis as the musician played the same song in Mexico City. He ended his performance with a large message that read "Trump, you are an a**hole" in Spanish.