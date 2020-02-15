Video: Suspected Drunk Driver Launches Car Skyward After Hitting Boulder

A suspected drunk driver in California was involved in a dramatic crash that sent her car flying 15 feet into the air: a truly chilling event to witness.

Thursday morning at 1:58 a.m. local time, police responded to reports of a traffic collision near the intersection of 4th Street and Daisy Avenue in Long Beach, California.

According to Texas and Southern California news outlet ONSCENE TV, the responding vehicles on the scene discovered a “blue BMW coupe that had slammed into a 300-pound boulder in the middle of a traffic circle, causing the vehicle to fly 15 feet into the air before striking two parked vehicles.”

The outlet also noted that residents of the area regularly report crashes at the intersection that involve drugs or alcohol.

The outlet posted security footage captured by a nearby home on YouTube that shows the car being thrown into the air at a rapid speed after hitting the barrier in the center of the traffic circle. As the car hits the boulder and flies upward, pieces of the vehicle are seen breaking off into the street. Residents nearby can be seen running up to the site of the wreckage, and firefighters, police and paramedics find large, snapped off branches and broken metal - and the boulder - in the street.

The driver of the BMW, an unidentified woman, was unbelievably not injured in the crash. She was, however, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of … something.