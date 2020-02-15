Register
00:47 GMT15 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders gestures as he speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. February 14, 2020.

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Bernie Sanders For US President

    © REUTERS / CHRIS KEANE
    US
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107831/94/1078319470.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002151078319421-new-york-city-mayor-bill-de-blasio-endorses-bernie-sanders-for-us-president/

    New York City's current mayor was a fellow candidate of the Vermont Senator in the 2020 Democratic presidential race for the party’s nomination before departing the game in September 2019 after failing to pass a debate-qualifying poll.

    New York City mayor and former Democratic presidential candidate, Bill de Blasio, has endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in the 2020 US elections, Sanders’ press office said in a statement.

    De Blasio plans to join the Senator at his rallies across the state of Nevada on Sunday and Monday. The move comes shortly after Sanders’ victory in the New Hampshire primary and hairsplitting second place finish in the Iowa caucus.

    “I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has,” the mayor said. “New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down”.

    De Blasio noted his pride in endorsing Sanders, pointing out that the Vermont Senator has “for decades” worked toward the same “progressive agenda” as has the mayor.

    The big city mayor supported Hillary Clinton against Sanders in the 2016 presidential election, but in 2019 asserted his belief that the Vermont Senator could have won that race if he had been nominated.

    Sanders said in the statement acknowledging de Blasio's support, that “the only way we can defeat [US President] Donald Trump is by uniting people from different backgrounds around an agenda that speaks to the needs of working families”.

    “So proud to have the support of a New York City Mayor fighting every day to improve the lives of New Yorkers. Bill is a leading example of what bringing the Democratic Party together around so-called ‘radical ideas’ like universal pre-K, paid family and sick leave, and defending our immigrant neighbors can do for our country,” Sanders stated.

    On Tuesday, Sanders won New Hampshire’s primary, securing 26 percent of the vote. The Senator is also leading the field in several pre-vote polls in Nevada caucuses that will be held on 22 February.

    Related:

    Bernie Sanders Refuses to Release Post-Heart Attack Medical Records, Says He’s in ‘Good Health’
    Former Goldman Sachs CEO Slams Bernie Sanders, Warns of Economic Consequences for US
    Near Midway Point Sees Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg in Tight New Hampshire Primary
    Sanders Wins Narrow Victory Over Buttigieg in New Hampshire Primary - Reports
    Tags:
    Bill de Blasio, Bernie Sanders, presidential bid, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model walks the runway for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 -14 February
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse