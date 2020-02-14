American Airlines Extends Cancellation of Boeing's 737 Max Flights Until August 17

American Airlines' announcement comes after both United Airlines and Southwest Airlines announced this week that it would be cancelling the 737 Max flights until September 4 and August 11, respectively. American Airlines has also said that its decision would result in around about 140 fewer flights daily.
Although Boeing has claimed that the US Federal Aviation Administration would recertify the plane in mid-2020, the regulatory body has yet to outline a clear timeline for regulation.
