Video: New York Activists Ambush Joe Biden With Coffin After His Fundraiser Event

Former US Vice President Joe Biden finished fourth in Iowa caucuses last week and secured fifth place in the New Hampshire primary. Despite declining in popularity, Biden continues to campaign, attracting additional donations for his 2020 presidential bid.

The Democratic candidate on Thursday hosted a fundraising event in New York to seek financial support from wealthy Wall Street donors. After his fundraiser, the former vice president encountered a mob from the New York Communities for Change organisation. The activists created an unpleasant mocking installation - a makeshift coffin. The incident was caught recorded for posterity.

We found @JoeBiden at his 250 person Wall Street fundraiser.



We had a message: DROP OUT JOE!



You don’t have to do this Joe.



You can skip Nevada. You can skip South Carolina. And go straight home to Deleware. pic.twitter.com/BKjB3trVSb — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) February 14, 2020

"Things are looking pretty grim [...] The campaign is pretty much done. The people have spoken. Young people have spoken", one of the activists said.

A moving eulogy on @JoeBiden’s 2020 campaign. pic.twitter.com/76AmZwTBma — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) February 14, 2020

​

They called the cops on our memorial service for @JoeBiden’s campaign. pic.twitter.com/ZyVJNhjQe9 — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) February 14, 2020

​Biden was a possible frontrunner for the Democrats late last year after several successful debates in which he displayed a confident superiority over his fellow party opponents. Pundits claimed, cited by US-based media reports, that Biden's emergence as unchallengeable at the beginning of the presidential campaign was mostly propelled by his solid and proven experience as vice president in the popular Obama administration.

This record, however, reportedly became a political tombstone, according to reports, as Democrats last year started the impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump over allegations that the latter withheld previously approved military aid for Ukraine in a quid-pro-quo move, pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig dirt on Biden and his son.

While Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives - the 3rd US president in history to be impeached - the US Senate subsequently voted to allow him to retain his tenancy in the White House, amid the president's legal team's highlighting of questionable moves made by Biden during the Obama era.

Biden's son, Hunter, was employed by Ukrainian energy company Burisma - a wealthy petrochemical company that had been probed by Kiev on corruption charges at the time. Biden, his son and a number of purportedly key witnesses were not summoned to Capitol Hill for the impeachment process.

As has been observed in the US press, candidate Biden may suffer from the fact that no Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 has enjoyed a political comeback after failing to gain support in Iowa and New Hampshire.