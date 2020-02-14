Justice Department Drops Pursuit of Criminal Charges Against Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe

The Justice Department has moved to close a criminal inquiry investigating whether former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe lied to investigators regarding the illegal divulsion of information regarding an FBI probe into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails during the 2016 race.
In a letter to media on Friday, McCabe's attoneys said that "based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the government at this time, we consider the matter closed."
BREAKING: DOJ has *dropped* pursuit of criminal charges against MCCABE pic.twitter.com/iaGXgwyoGp— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 14, 2020
