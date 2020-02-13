US Judge Temporarily Suspends Cloud Contract Between Microsoft and Pentagon

The US Department of Defence (DoD) finalized last year two finalists, Amazon and Microsoft, to provide the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud-computing project, ruling out contenders like other US-based tech giants IBM and Oracle.

US judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith ordered on Thursday a temporary block on the contract after Amazon filed a suit over the alleged bias in the bidding process.

In a formal motion, earlier this year, Amazon asked the US court to suspend Microsoft engagement in the JEDI project, alleging that the bidding process had "clear deficiencies, errors and unmistakable bias”.

Amazon wins order temporarily blocking US Defense Department from acting on $10B cloud-contract awarded to Microsoft. Order (below) just posted. In the suit, Amazon's lawyers accuse Trump of interference and want to depose him. Earlier: https://t.co/Io15shY1wD pic.twitter.com/95KE9as2Hc — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) February 13, 2020

​The contract under awarded number HQ003420D0001 said that "Microsoft Corporation has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of $10,000,000,000.00 over a period of 10 years, if all options are exercised. The JEDI Cloud contract will provide enterprise level, commercial Infrasturcture as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) to support Department of Defense business and mission operations".

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stepped in, commenting on the matter and claiming that he was looking into the contract after Microsoft won the bid in October 2019.

According to court documents, cited by CNBC, Amazon claimed in detail that Trump launched "behind-the-scenes attacks" against the company, which allegedly caused it to lose the multimillion bid.

Earlier this week, the new pack of unsealed court filings said that Amazon was looking to depose Trump, Mark Esper and former Defence Secretary James Mattis as part of its protest, arguing that the US-based tech giant needs to hear from Trump the scope of his involvement in the process, according to CNBC.

“All we’re trying to do through this protest and this request for a legal review is to ensure that a proper decision was made on behalf of US taxpayers", Amazon’s spokesperson Jay Carney said, cited by CNBC.

According to the media report, Microsoft, nevertheless, is underway with full-scale preparations to provide the JEDI contract.

Last year, Defence Secretary Esper reportedly launched his own review of the $10 billion project.

