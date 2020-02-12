Former Goldman Sachs CEO Slams Bernie Sanders, Threatens Economic Consequences for US

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in a tough competition defeated Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire presidential primary, while former US Vice President Joe Biden failed to win a single delegate from the so-called Granite State.

Sanders, 78, has come out as the Democratic frontrunner after Tuesday's vote, labeling himself a Democratic socialist and vowing to reverse and cancel almost every enactment by US President Donald Trump. A key Sanders campaign promise concerns the reversal of Trump's corporate and wealth tax cuts, while increasing the corporate fiscal burden, from 21 percent to 35 percent.

The emergence of a new leader among the ranks of the Democrats - who will run against Trump in November - has stirred members of the American financial architecture. A former Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, angrily tweeted at Sanders, suggesting that his promises, if implemented, would "ruin the economy" of the United States.

​Blankfein, during his 2006-2018 tenure as CEO of Goldman Sachs, reportedly contributed to Democratic Party candidates and supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

A Sanders campaign manager later tweeted a response suggesting that Blankfein's angry critique is a sign of the "panic" among "the Wall Street elite" represented by a Sanders White House.

​Sanders, a veteran American politician and vocal critic of Trump and the GOP, has repeatedly slammed the Trump-touted 2017 White House fiscal maneuver dubbed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that promulgated tax cuts that only benefit "billionaires and corporations".

After Trump's acquittal during the impeachment trial in the US Senate, Sanders suggested that Trump could be impeached on more violations than just the controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sanders accused Trump of illegally reaping $40 million in profit off the Trump hotel in Washington in 2018 alone.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that he would personally rather run against Democratic presidential candidate and multi-billionaire Mike Bloomberg in the 2020 presidential race, rather than firebrand opponent Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Because Sanders has real followers, whether you like him or not, whether you agree with him or not,” Trump said.