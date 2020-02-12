Register
20:40 GMT12 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Lloyd Blankfein

    Former Goldman Sachs CEO Slams Bernie Sanders, Threatens Economic Consequences for US

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    US
    Get short URL
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107829/91/1078299107.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002121078298866-former-goldman-sachs-ceo-slams-bernie-sanders-threatens-economic-consequences-for-us/

    US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in a tough competition defeated Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire presidential primary, while former US Vice President Joe Biden failed to win a single delegate from the so-called Granite State.

    Sanders, 78, has come out as the Democratic frontrunner after Tuesday's vote, labeling himself a Democratic socialist and vowing to reverse and cancel almost every enactment by US President Donald Trump. A key Sanders campaign promise concerns the reversal of Trump's corporate and wealth tax cuts, while increasing the corporate fiscal burden, from 21 percent to 35 percent.

    The emergence of a new leader among the ranks of the Democrats - who will run against Trump in November - has stirred members of the American financial architecture. A former Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, angrily tweeted at Sanders, suggesting that his promises, if implemented, would "ruin the economy" of the United States.

    ​Blankfein, during his 2006-2018 tenure as CEO of Goldman Sachs, reportedly contributed to Democratic Party candidates and supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

    A Sanders campaign manager later tweeted a response suggesting that Blankfein's angry critique is a sign of the "panic" among "the Wall Street elite" represented by a Sanders White House.

    ​Sanders, a veteran American politician and vocal critic of Trump and the GOP, has repeatedly slammed the Trump-touted 2017 White House fiscal maneuver dubbed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that promulgated tax cuts that only benefit "billionaires and corporations".

    Trump departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Trump Says Democrats Will 'Never Allow' Sanders to Win Nomination
    After Trump's acquittal during the impeachment trial in the US Senate, Sanders suggested that Trump could be impeached on more violations than just the controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Sanders accused Trump of illegally reaping $40 million in profit off the Trump hotel in Washington in 2018 alone.

    On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that he would personally rather run against Democratic presidential candidate and multi-billionaire Mike Bloomberg in the 2020 presidential race, rather than firebrand opponent Senator Bernie Sanders.

    “Because Sanders has real followers, whether you like him or not, whether you agree with him or not,” Trump said. 

    Related:

    Bernie Sanders Refuses to Release Post-Heart Attack Medical Records, Says He’s in ‘Good Health’
    Democratic Elites Go Into Full Panic Mode as Sanders Surges
    As Sanders and Buttigieg Fight in New Hampshire, Will Bloomberg Be the Great White Hype?
    Near Midway Point Sees Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg in Tight New Hampshire Primary
    Sanders Wins Narrow Victory Over Buttigieg in New Hampshire Primary - Reports
    Tags:
    criticism, Primaries, democrats, Lloyd Blankfein, Bernie Sanders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse