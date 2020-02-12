Register
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference on President Trump's full Budget Request for fiscal year 2021 at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2020

    Pelosi Slams Trump's Alleged 'Political Interference' in Roger Stone Case, Says DoJ Should Be Probed

    Earlier, four prosecutors resigned from Stone's case that they were working on shortly after President Donald Trump criticised their decision to recommend a prison sentence of between seven and nine years for the veteran political consultant.

    Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has rebuked Trump's reaction to the sentence recommendations for his former campaign adviser Roger Stone, arguing that his tweets amounted to "political interference" in the high-profile case.

    The speaker also praised the actions of the four prosecutors working on the case who resigned following Trump's tweets, suggesting that the Department of Justice should be probed after asking for a shorter sentence for Stone in a memo released on 11 February.

    Earlier, House Democrat and chief of the Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler accused President Trump and Attorney General William Barr of using their powers to help Roger Stone by overruling the prosecutors' recommendations. Nadler vowed that his committee would get "to the bottom of this".

    Previously, Trump slammed the case and the recommended sentence for Stone as a "miscarriage of justice" and suggested that the four prosecutors "cut and ran after being exposed" for proposing a "ridiculous" prison term for the political consultant. Following his tweets, the US DoJ recommended reducing Stone’s prison sentence, but noted that the court should have the final say in the story.

    Multiple media outlets reported at the time, citing anonymous sources, that the Department of Justice was "shocked by [… the] extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate" punishment for Stone. At the same time, sources insisted that the DoJ's decision to ask for a shorter term was not linked to Trump's tweets or any demands. POTUS himself also dismissed allegations that he had pressured the department in an attempt to reduce the political consultant's prison sentence, but added that he could certainly have done so if he had wanted to.

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    Trump: Did Not Ask Justice Department to Lower 'Ridiculous' Roger Stone Sentencing

    Roger Stone, a veteran political consultant who worked for Trump's campaign in 2016, was found guilty on seven counts of witness tampering, lying to Congress, and obstructing the House probe into an alleged conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. The conspiracy allegations were also investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who failed to find any proof substantiating the claims, which were originally brought forward by Democrats.

