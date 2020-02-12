Sometimes They Return: Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus Will Again Work in the Trump Administration

Priebus is currently the head of national law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and a political analyst on CBS news, while Sean Spicer apparently decided to take a break from politics. Since his resignation he published a book “The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President” and tried his hand at…dancing on the show Dancing With the Stars.

Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus, two prominent figures in the Trump administration will again work with the president, the White House announced on 11 February. Spicer, former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director, and Priebus, former Chief of Staff will become members of the Commission on White House Fellowships. These are honorary positions so the two won’t be paid.

Recently another former official, who worked under President Trump, was given an honorary role. Kirstjen Nielsen, former Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security stepped down last April, but was brought back in October as a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

Sean Spicer served as White House Press Secretary in the Trump administration until the president appointed Anthony Scaramucci Communications Director, a post Spicer partially filled. Mr Scaramucci also played a role in the resignation of Rience Priebus, the latter stepped down after Scaramucci accused him of leaking information to reporters.