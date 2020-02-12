Near Midway Point Sees Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg in Tight New Hampshire Primary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Bernie Sanders continues to lead in a tight New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary vote, with 55 percent of precincts reporting, according to results. Sanders is leading with 26.5 percent of the vote, followed by Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with 23.7 percent currently.

Senator Amy Klobuchar is currently at third place. Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden are fourth and fifth respectively.

As the results for the New Hampshire presidential primary begin pouring in Tuesday night, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Senator Michael Bennet announced that they have dropped out of the 2020 US presidential race, while former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick said he would consider his campaign’s future tonight and make a decision on Wednesday.

Exit polls projected incumbent US President Donald Trump to win in the Republican primary election over his only GOP opponent, former Massachusetts Governor William Weld.

New Hampshire is among the ten smallest states in the US, with a population of just 1.3 million. Despite its size, however, the state’s primary often sets the tone for the remainder of the campaign, as it reveals the first hard evidence of voter preferences in the US.

The main issues for voters in the state, according to polls and reports, are extending health care and providing economic relief for its impoverished citizens.

The New Hampshire state Democratic Party only awards 33 delegates for the nominating convention. At least 1,990 pledged delegates are required to win the Democratic nomination at the convention, which this year will be held in Milwaukee between 13-16 July.

With Yang and Bennet dropping out of the race, only 11 presidential candidates from both parties remain, including incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.