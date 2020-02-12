Andrew Yang Leaves US Presidential Race

Businessman Andrew Yang is reportedly expected to announce a suspension of his bid for the Oval Office later on Tuesday in New Hampshire. Yang has thanked his supporters on Twitter, stressing that he was proud of this presidential campaign.

The announcement will come a week after his apparent loss in Iowa, where his campaign gained only 1 percent of support among American voters, CNN broke the news on Tuesday, citing sources. Yang was reportedly disappointed with his campaign in Iowa that led to depleting of his resources, prompting to dismiss his staffers in a bid to save the rest of his campaign's costs.

Despite no official statement has been made, Yang has thanked his supporters on Twitter.

I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here. 🙏 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

​The presidential campaign in Iowa reportedly became exhausting for Yang and his staffers. According to CNN, Yang even lacked the needed infrastructure in New Hampshire that his campaign had in Iowa.

Yang's campaign promoted a universal basic income and wide-reaching programs to address automation among other issues.

Yang’s announcement comes as results for the New Hampshire presidential primary begin pouring in on Tuesday. With 12 percent of precincts reporting, Yang had only captured two percent of the vote.

Campaign manager Zach Grumman said that Yang began mulling dropping out amid prospects of a poor showing in two early state primaries.

Despite having no political background, Yang - who launched his campaign in 2017 - has reportedly surprised pundits after he qualified for Democratic debates and managed to remain in the race longer than some prominent veteran politicians.

