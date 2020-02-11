Trump Seeks to Boost Spending for Artificial Intelligence Research - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration is committed to doubling funds for research and development in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next two years, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In regards to Defense AI R&D, DARPA is investing $459 million in AI R&D, an increase of $50 million from FY 2020, and the Department of Defense’s Joint AI Center is increasing its budget from $242 million in FY 2020 to $290 million in FY 2021," the White House said.

The White House also said it is on track to double funds for non-defence AI research and development by 2022.

The new budget proposal seeks more than $830 million for AI research and development at the National Science Foundation, a more than 70 percent increase over the 2020 budget, the release added.

The White House budget proposal also seeks $375 million in total for AI research funds at the Departments of Energy and Agriculture, as well as the National Institutes of Health, the release said.

A day earlier, the US administration submitted its budget proposal for the fiscal year 2021. In total, it requested $4.8 trillion, across all government areas.

US President Donald Trump launched the American AI Initiative in February 2019, directing involved agencies to prioritize this area in their budget requests as a part of a national strategy.