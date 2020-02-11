Register
13:18 GMT11 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The internet trader Amazon logo is seen behind barbed wire at the company's logistic center in Rheinberg,Germany, Tuesday, Feb.19, 2013.

    Page You Requested Cannot Be Found: Amazon Reportedly Removes Controversial Books From Its Website

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002111078287132-page-you-requested-cannot-be-found-amazon-reportedly-removes-controversial-books-from-its-website/

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of the e-commerce giant, which initially began as a bookstore, once said the company would sell “the good, the bad, and the ugly”. Now it seems Amazon’s policy has changed, but third party booksellers are not happy about the decision.

    Amazon is quietly removing controversial books from its website, The New York Times reported. Books penned by the ex leader of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke or George Lincoln Rockwell, the founder of the Nazi party in the United States can no longer be found on Amazon. The company has also prohibited books like "The Ruling Elite: The Zionist Seizure of World Power" and "A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind”.

    The move angered third-party book merchants, who supply books to Amazon. In an interview with The New York Times, they criticised the company’s decision to quietly remove controversial books without informing them and said Amazon’s rules are vague and non-existent.

    "If Amazon executives are so proud of their moral high ground, they should issue memos about which books they are banning instead of keeping sellers and readers in the dark. They don’t tell us the rules and don’t let us have a say. But they squeeze us for every penny", said Gregory Delzer, owner of Defunct Books in Nashville Tennessee.

    Delzer said he doesn’t support white supremacist material, but noted that people should be able to read what they want. Danny Caine of the Raven bookstore in Lawrence, Kansas told The New York Times: “I’m not going to argue for the wider distribution of Nazi material. But I still don’t trust Amazon to be the arbiters of free speech. What if Amazon decided to pull books representing a less despicable political viewpoint? Or books critical of Amazon’s practices?”

    Commenting on the news Amazon’s spokesman said: “All retailers make decisions about what selection they choose to offer, and we have policies outlining what books may be sold in our stores. We do not take selection decisions lightly and we are always working to better support our partners by improving how we enforce and communicate these decisions".

    Amazon found itself in hot water over its controversial rules on censorship in the past. When in 2010 it became known that a self-published book called “Pedophile’s Guide to Love and Pleasure” was available on Amazon’s website, the company did not remove it. "Amazon believes it is censorship not to sell certain books simply because we or others believe their message is objectionable", the company said at the time. After thousands of people threatened to boycott Amazon the company pulled the book from its shelves.

    Despite Amazon removing popular books about white suprematism and Nazism and other controversial content one can still buy such books as "SS Leadership Guide" or diaries of Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels and other products.

    Besides removing certain books Amazon has also erased the swastika from the cover of a book based on Amazon’s own TV series "The Man in the High Castle". The events of the show are set in an alternative universe where Nazis won the Second World War.

    This decision apparently raised the eyebrows of the show’s fans, with one user saying: "This book, for one, has all references to the Swastika removed. If you cant even have swastikas shown in a book about Nazi's taking over america, please do not make books ever again. Not to mention that it is very wordy and hardly has any interesting production art for the series. Honestly, you are better off getting the art book for Wolfenstein II, as absurd those games were".

    Tags:
    white suprematism, Nazism, Amazon, Jeff Bezos, freedom of speech
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse