13:18 GMT11 February 2020
    Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs New York Criminal Court after his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 31, 2020.

    Weinstein’s Key Accuser Allegedly Said He Was Her ‘Spiritual Soulmate’ and Gave Her ‘Best Orgasm’

    © REUTERS / LUCAS JACKSON
    US
    0 14
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107819/66/1078196600.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002111078287049-weinsteins-key-accuser-allegedly-said-he-was-her-spiritual-soulmate-and-gave-her-best-orgasm/

    American actress Jessica Mann, who has accused former producer Harvey Weinstein of raping her on two occasions, earlier appeared in court claiming that the disgraced Hollywood mogul was “deformed” and did not have “a working penis” anymore.

    Talita Maia, a former friend of Jessica Mann, who is Harvey Weinstein’s key accuser, testified in a Manhattan court on Monday that Mann had once referred to her alleged offender as a “spiritual soulmate” who gave her the “best orgasm” during their sexual interactions, Page Six reported.

    “She did volunteer that information at some point”, Maia said when was asked by Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno whether her former friend had ever told her “about her [Mann’s] interactions with him [Weinstein] being the best orgasm she has ever had”.

    “She said that he was a wonderful person and that he was her soulmate, but I didn’t ask about their sexual relationship”, she added.

    Maia is a Brazilian actress who reportedly met Mann in 2012 and the two women moved in together in late 2012 or early 2013.

    Actress Talita Maia leaves Criminal Court during Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 10, 2020
    © REUTERS / BRYAN R SMITH
    Actress Talita Maia leaves Criminal Court during Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 10, 2020

    Mann never told her ex-roommate that she had been assaulted by the former producer, Maia said during the cross-examination, while insisting that her former friend did not look upset and “seemed like herself” after the producer allegedly raped her in a DoubleTree hotel back in 2013.

    The Brazilian actress also stated that she had been present in a Montage Hotel suite while Weinstein allegedly performed oral sex on Mann in another room despite her protests.

    “She seemed OK. She seemed normal”, Maia recalled, insisting that the two spent no more than 10 minutes together in the hotel bedroom while she was watching TV in another room.

    Mann’s account of the incident diverged a bit from her ex-friend’s.

    “He laid me down on the bed and that’s when he went down on me”, Mann earlier testified in court about the incident.  “I started to fake an orgasm to get out of it”.

    Witness Jessica Mann leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying in the trial of Harvey Weinstein in New York, US., on February 3, 2020
    © REUTERS / STEPHEN YANG
    Witness Jessica Mann leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying in the trial of Harvey Weinstein in New York, US., on February 3, 2020

    Jessica Mann accuses Weinstein of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions, including two episodes of rape in the DoubleTree hotel in Midtown, another in the Peninsula Hotel in Los Angeles, as well as the oral sex incident in Montage Hotel, all of which happened in 2013.

    Weinstein’s accuser earlier admitted during her testimony and cross-examination that her interactions with the Hollywood mogul were partly consensual. Nevertheless, Mann insisted that she was caught up in weird “sexual dynamics” and continued to see her alleged offender, as she felt trapped in the relationship due to Weinstein’s power in the industry and the validation he was giving for her to pursue her career.

    Jessica Mann earlier also revealed in court that Weinstein no longer had “a working penis”, as he appeared “deformed” and “intersex” to her.

    “He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina", the woman was quoted as saying.

    Harvey Weinstein, 67, has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex. He is facing five charges overall, three of which are based on Mann’s accusations, and he could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

    Harvey Weinstein, United States, Hollywood
