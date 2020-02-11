Was Trump Jr. Really ‘Irked by ‘New Fave in Trump’s Court’ Jared Kushner?

Donald Trump’s eldest child has reportedly reacted in a strikingly straight-forward way to a question about how he gets along with brother-in-law Jared.

Donald Trump wasn’t a huge fan of Jared Kushner during his courtship of the president’s daughter Ivanka, it has been revealed in journalist Vicky Ward’s 2019 book “Kushner, Inc.”, and neither was Donald Trump Jr., as reported by the Express.

“Jared and I are very different", POTUS’s eldest son said when asked about how warm their relationship is.

However, he generally opted to stay taciturn on the subject, especially given Jared Kushner’s eventual eye-watering promotion.

Jared was appointed special adviser to the president in 2017, along with Ivanka, while Donald Jr. has largely remained in the background since the 2016 presidential campaign, the book follows the historic timeline.

“If Don Jr. and Eric were irked by the new favourite in Trump’s court, they did not show it publicly".

The author suggested “Ivanka appeared thrilled by her husband’s rising prominence in her father’s campaign", portraying it as “a huge change” from the time when “Trump had been making belittling jokes about him".

The author referred to dubious jokes about Jared when his daughter Ivanka was about to marry him, and further on.

The president reportedly used to openly jeer at him, likening him unfavourably to NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

“Why couldn’t she have married Tom Brady? Have you seen how far he throws a football?” Trump, the then real estate tycoon, purportedly wondered.

In another instance, Trump allegedly belittled his son-in-law’s physique when talking to Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, which Brady plays for.

”Jared is half the size of Tom Brady’s forearm", he purportedly told Kraft in front of Trump Organisation colleagues.

Separately, he appeared to be “baffled” on hearing his daughter would convert to Judaism to marry Jared, querying why on Earth she had to “convert to marry anyone".

When POTUS assumed the presidency, the tables reportedly started to turn largely in favour of Ivanka’s husband. Jared eventually assumed the role of senior Middle East policy adviser, and most recently made public the Trump administration’s peace plan for the embattled region which he and his team have worked on for the past two years.