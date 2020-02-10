Register
12:04 GMT10 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U. S. President Donald Trump holds hands with first lady Melania Trump as they arrive to host the Governors Ball in the East Room of the White House, Washington, DC, U.S., February 9, 2020

    ‘Ninety Percent of Time We Get Along’ Trump Says as POTUS and FLOTUS Host Annual Governors’ Ball

    © REUTERS / MIKE THEILER
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107827/34/1078273424.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002101078276274-ninety-percent-of-time-we-get-along-trump-says-as-potus-and-flotus-host-annual-governors-ball-/

    The Governors’ Ball is an annual event traditionally hosted by the president and first lady that welcomes the heads of all 50 American states, who arrive at the White House in order to share the company of their colleagues and the US commander-in-chief. But this year, Donald Trump prepared some surprises.

    On Sunday, US President Donald Trump hosted the Governors’ Ball at the White House, kicking off the evening with praise for his wife and co-host Melania Trump, whom he thanked for the “beautiful job” she did in preparing the event.  The POTUS also minced no words in complimenting US Vice President Mike Pence, whom he called a “fantastic person”, as well as the state governors themselves that, according to Trump, had done “a tremendous job”, despite not always sharing the same views as the president.

    “We argue a little bit but 90% of time we get along”, Trump said during the opening speech, calling his guests “an incredible group of people”.
    President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, speaks at the Governors' Ball, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in the East Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, speaks at the Governors' Ball, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in the East Room of the White House in Washington
    “So I just want to congratulate you on having done, in all cases, a great job. Most of the states, almost everyone, has set a record. You’ve had a record — virtually every state”, the POTUS continued, while also taking some credit for recent developments in the country.

    “It’s not easy being governor. And it’s — you just look at the way our country is doing: We’ve never done as well as we’re doing right now”, Trump argued. 

    However, there were also some surprises in store for the governors, as the president proposed that instead of just engaging in small talk, they could directly approach him over the course of the evening with their ideas, questions, and suggestions – something that has never happened before.

    First lady Melania Trump smiles next to President Donald Trump as he arrives to speak at the Governors' Ball
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    First lady Melania Trump smiles next to President Donald Trump as he arrives to speak at the Governors' Ball

    The ball, which coincided with the Oscars ceremony this year, attracted many followers on social media, as videos and photos from the event emerged online. Many users rushed to Twitter to point out the elegance of the party and her hosts, including Melania Trump, who wore a gorgeous black gown for the occasion.

    Despite the festive mood and praise surrounding the event, some shade was also thrown at Melania Trump and what are perceived as her frequently unfriendly facial expressions when near her husband, with netizens speculating about the current state of the couple’s relationship following FLOTUS’ grin during the president’s speech.

    Several twitterians also pointed out that the White House is known for organising not only black-tie events, but also more informal gatherings, which have in the past even included deliveries from McDonalds.

    Earlier, Melania Trump, who was behind the scene of the evening’s preparations, shared some throwback shots from past iterations of the event. She is also soon expected to host several fundraiser meetings for Trump’s 2020 campaign this spring, the donations for which will go to the “Trump Victory” project.

    Tags:
    Melania Trump, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iridescent Beauty: Casting of the Most Graceful Girls for Miss Russia 2020
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse