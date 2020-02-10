First Film From Barack Obama's Production Company Wins Best Documentary Oscar

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American Factory, the first movie produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions has won the Oscar for best documentary feature.

Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, the movie tells the story of a Chinese company's factory in the state of Ohio and its employees.

Meanwhile, Toy Story 4 and Hair Love have won Oscars for best-animated feature film and best animated short film respectively.

The best original screenplay Oscar has been awarded to South Korean director Bong Joon-ho for Parasite and the Oscar for best-adapted screenplay has been given to Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit.

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.