White House's 2021 Budget Plan Expected to Increase Defence Spending - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is expected to put forward on Monday a 2021 budget plan that will increase defence spending, the media reported.

The budget's overall size is said to be $4.8 trillion, and it is going to increase the US military spending by 0.3 percent, making it $740.5 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal newspaper.

It will also give a financial boost to several governmental agencies, such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, by 12 percent, the National Nuclear Security Administration, by 19 percent, as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs, 13 percent, and the Department of Homeland Security, by 3 percent.

Among the agencies that will get their budgets decreased are the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as the funding for mandatory spending programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

The plain is also said to request $2 billion for the construction of a border wall on the Mexican border, one of Trump's key campaign promises in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has been in a battle with Congress since taking office to receive state funding to construct the wall, a conflict that culminated in a 35-day government shutdown that began in December 2018.