NASA, ESA Launch Solar Orbiter From Cape Canaveral - Video

The main aim of the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA mission is to study how the Sun controls the heliosphere and the ways solar storms affect the Earth.

The European Space Agency (ESA) in cooperation with NASA is launching an Atlas V411 rocket carrying a solar orbiter from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

After passing through the orbits of Venus and Mercury, the orbiter will approach the Sun at a distance of 42 million kilometres that is less than one-third of a distance between the Sun and the Earth.

