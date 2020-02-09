Bernie Sanders Refuses to Release Post-Heart Attack Medical Records, Says He’s in ‘Good Health’

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the Democratic presidential candidate insisted that he is in good enough health to fight for an opportunity to challenge US President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders said that their team employs “cardiologists who are confirming that I am in good health,” after the unfortunate heart attack that caused a minor disruption on the campaign trail last fall.

“We have released as much documentation, I think, as any other candidate,” said Sanders. When it was pointed out by NBC’s Chuck Todd that no other candidate had a heart attack, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist said that no other candidate “is doing four or five events a day running all over the country.”

“I mean, you can start releasing medical records and it never ends,” he told Todd. “We’ve released a substantive part — all of our background. We have doctors who have, cardiologists confirming that I am in good health. I am in good health.”

Last year in a September 14 interview, which was the last one given before the heart attack, Sanders promised to release his medical records “before the first votes are cast,” citing the right of the American people to know that the person they are voting for is healthy.