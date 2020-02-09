Alleged Video From Shooting Scene Inside Bronx NYPD Precinct Appears on Twitter

The New York Post reported earlier in the day that two police officers had been attacked by a passer-by while sitting in a locked police van with its emergency lights on.

A video allegedly showing the moment of a shooting inside a Bronx New York Police Department (NYPD) precinct has appeared on Twitter. In the video, a police officer calmly walks and rests his elbows on the bars, while suddenly he starts running away.

Several seconds after that, a gun that seems to be thrown by the attacker slides down the floor, while several police officers rush to arrest the perpetrator, who is hiding behind a construction site.

According to the latest data released by New York police, an officer who was injured in the attack has been sent to Lincoln Hospital.