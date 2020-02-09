Alleged Video From Shooting Scene Inside Bronx NYPD Precinct Appears on Twitter

A video allegedly showing the moment of a shooting inside a Bronx New York Police Department (NYPD) precinct has appeared on Twitter. In the video, a police officer calmly walks and rests his elbows on the bars, while suddenly he starts running away.
Several seconds after that, a gun that seems to be thrown by the attacker slides down the floor, while several police officers rush to arrest the perpetrator, who is hiding behind a construction site.
According to the latest data released by New York police, an officer who was injured in the attack has been sent to Lincoln Hospital.
FOOTAGE: Allegedly the shooting of the NYPD Lieutenant this morning inside the 41 Precinct in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/cmO6Bs51Zy— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) February 9, 2020
