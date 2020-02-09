Biden Slams Buttigieg as Not Ready for Presidency in New Campaign Ad

Former Vice President Joe Biden has targeted Democratic presidential rival Pete Buttigieg in a new digital ad, suggesting the former South Bend, Ind., mayor does not have enough experience to be president.

Biden highlighted his role as vice president under Barack Obama, who called him “the best vice president America’s ever had,” according to the ad, mocking Buttigieg for having said that he “doesn’t think much of the vice president’s record.” The video also compares key moments of the Obama administration with actions Buttigieg took overseeing South Bend, insinuating that the former mayor doesn't have enough political experience for the presidency.

Former Mayor Pete doesn’t think very highly of the Obama-Biden record. Let’s compare. pic.twitter.com/132TB7MHaq — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 8, 2020

“Both Vice President Biden and former Mayor Buttigieg have taken on tough fights. Under threat of a nuclear Iran, Joe Biden helped to negotiate the Iran deal, and under the threat of disappearing pets, Buttigieg negotiated lighter licensing regulations on pet chip scanners,” the narrator says.

“Both Vice President Biden and former Mayor Pete have helped shape our economy. Joe Biden helped save the auto industry, which revitalized the economy of the Midwest, and led the passage and the implementation of the Recovery Act, saving our economy from a depression,” she adds. “Pete Buttigieg revitalized the sidewalks of downtown South Bend by laying out decorative brick.”

Buttigieg’s campaign fired back on Saturday, noting the ad indicates that Biden is more concerned about his current standing in the primary field than the future of the US.

“The Vice President’s decision to run this ad speaks more to where he currently stands in this race than it does about Pete’s perspective as a mayor and veteran,” Chris Meagher, Buttigieg's national press secretary, said in a statement.

The ad war comes after the Iowa caucus results left Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders locked in a virtual tie: the Vermont senator won the popular vote while the ex-mayor secured the SED-count. Biden, who was considered the front-runner before the beginning of caucuses, came only in fourth.