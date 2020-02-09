Tekashi 6ix9ine Accused of Stealing Miami Rapper’s Sample to Make ‘Stoopid’ Track

Rapper Yung Gordon, whose real name is Seth Gordon, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court, accusing Tekashi and his producer of ripping off his earlier works.

The allegation came just weeks after a Manhattan judge sentenced Tekashi to two years in prison on racketeering charges.

Gordon said that he emailed a 9-second “drop” sample to Tekashi’s producer who, according to the lawsuit, had never told the Miami rapper that it would be used in the song prior to its release. “Y’all already know, it be the boy Yung Gordon/ You rockin’ with Take Money Promotions/ Ay Take Money Promotions/ Give ’em that new s–t, no fool s–t/ Oh Yeah, let’s go,” the lyrics in the drop read.

According to the lawsuit, similar lyrics can be heard in a video produced for the song and posted on YouTube, in which Tekashi rides through the “desert in a rainbow-colored Ferrari and riding roller coasters at a Dubai amusement park.” Gordon seeks unspecified damages and attorneys’ fees.

The Brooklyn-born singer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced in December to 24 months behind bars for his role in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He testified against former cohorts and Nine Trey members Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack during their own trial, leading to their sentences.