AOC, Boyfriend Advise Public on 'Combating Racism as White Person' in Instagram Story

While Ocasio-Cortez was taking questions from fans on Friday night, her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, also shared his opinion on how to tell white people they are "racist".

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has shared an Instagram story along with her boyfriend in which the couple drew the public's attention to the importance of talking to white people about racism.

"I think it's helpful and important to talk to other white people about racism, and I think a lot of people, they don't want to be racist", AOC's boyfriend Riley Roberts said.

Roberts, 30, also said that white people do not realise that some things they say or believe "are and can be racist".

The full video has been shared by a New York Post journalist on Twitter.

AOC and boyfriend Riley Roberts discuss tips for "combating racism as a white person"https://t.co/LahjyfZs5X pic.twitter.com/SQrTtVHiOd — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 8, 2020

According to Roberts, one should "teach" the other person about how something they believe or say is "wrong", but added that it requires more than one conversation to "take somebody from being a racist to not being a racist".

The couple did not elaborate, however, on any specifics as to what would fall under their definition of "racist" and who has the right to determine what is racist in general.