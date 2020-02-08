Melania Trump to Have Larger Role in Trump’s Presidential Campaign – Reports

The first lady of the United States, who has tended to stay away from her husband’s rallies throughout the first years of the Trump presidency, will reportedly have a large presence in the reelection campaign.

The first lady is scheduled to headline at least two fundraisers during spring 2020, both supporting the Trump Victory Fund, a joint PAC between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. Both fundraisers are set to take place in March: a March 18 fundraiser in Beverly Hills and a March 25 event at the president’s Mar-a-Lago West Palm Beach club.

FLOTUS’ Office has yet to confirm the schedule. Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, told CNN that “"First lady Melania Trump is a sought-after voice from the first family, who has the overwhelming approval and admiration of the American people."

Katherine Jellison, professor of history at Ohio University, who is dubbed to be an expert on first ladies, told CNN that her active participation in the campaign is natural, as “Trump fans already like her and will respond positively.”

“She will probably be most effective in talking to voters who already also like her husband, and not those who are on the fence, or are skeptical about him as a candidate for reelection. I don’t think she has crossover appeal for people who aren’t already in the Trump camp.”

Trump had earlier praised his wife’s “Be Best” campaign during the State of the Union address, saying that it has advanced a “safe, healthy, supportive, and drug-free life for the next generation". The campaign was launched by Melania back in May 2018 and has centered around the well-being of the younger generation of Americans.