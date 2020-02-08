Children Among Seven People Killed in Fire in Mississippi State - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six children and their mother were killed in a fire in the city of Clinton in the US state of Mississippi, local broadcaster WLBT reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster the fire occurred in a single-family house at around 00.30 local time (06.30 GMT).

People aged one to 33 were killed in the fire, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told journalists.

BREAKING: Mom and six children killed in overnight Clinton house fire. pic.twitter.com/7uzGevxFH1 — Ross Adams (@radamsWAPT) February 8, 2020

​According to the broadcaster, the father of the family was injured, and he was taken to the hospital.

At the scene of the Clinton home where a mother & her six children were killed in a fire early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/jP9YhIxnpZ — Italiana Anderson (@ItalianaAnders2) February 8, 2020

​The cause of the fire is yet unknown, while the investigation is underway.