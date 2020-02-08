Register
05:07 GMT08 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    From left, Democratic presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer participate Friday, Feb. 7, 2020,in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.

    'Take Him Down on the Economy, Stupid': Democrats Hold First Post-Iowa Debate

    © AP Photo / Elise Amendola
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107825/95/1078259508.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002081078259536-democrats-hold-first-post-iowa-debate/

    After a vote-counting fiasco at the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic presidential candidates went on stage Friday night in New Hampshire ahead of next week's primary, in a battle over who has the best chance to beat US President Donald Trump in November.

    Seven candidates went on stage on Friday: Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Pete Buttigieg, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, clashing over who is ready to become the next nominee from the Democratic Party.

    Buttigieg, who emerged as the winner in Iowa, took incoming fire on electability issues from former Vice President Joe Biden, who questioned whether the young Democrat has the political background necessary to prevail over Trump.

    “He’s the mayor of a small city,” Biden said of Buttigieg, before listing his major policy accomplishments as a senator and as Barack Obama's vice president, and then turning back to Buttigieg, "Mayor Buttigieg is a great guy and a real patriot," Biden said. "[He] has not demonstrated he has the ability to, and we'll soon find out, to get a broad scope of support across the spectrum, including African-Americans and Latinos."

    Biden, who was long seen as the frontrunner before the Iowa caucuses, also lashed at Senator Bernie Sanders, who emerged second in Iowa by a narrow margin, noting that the way in which Sanders acts might make him an easy target for Trump.

    "The president wants very much to stick a label on every candidate," Biden said. "Bernie’s labeled himself - not me - a democratic socialist. I think that’s the label the president's going to lay on everyone running with Bernie if he's the nominee."

    Sanders in return noted "it doesn't matter what Donald Trump says," pointing out that Trump will attack any Democratic candidate regardless of who it will be in the end.

    Buttigieg and Sanders also clashed over their respective campaign styles, with the ex-South Bend mayor characterizing the self-labelled democratic socialist's politics as "my way or the highway."

    He also responded to Biden, noting that he is “interested in the style of the politics we need to put forward to actually finally turn the page” on Trump’s presidency. Biden went on the defensive, saying that he didn’t know what about the past of Barack Obama and Joe Biden was so bad.

    The debates then refocused on health care. Senator Elizabeth Warren did not engage, instead speaking broadly about the need to lower prescription drug costs, rather than taking a proactive stand as she did during the previous debates.

    Steyer, one of the underdog candidates in these debates, emphasized the importance of the economy in response to Sanders telling his fellow candidates that they cannot, "nibble around the edges," in order to get radical change like "Medicare-for-All," delivering one of the most memorable lines of the evening.

    "He’s crowing about it every day, and he’s going to beat us unless we beat him on the economy, stupid," Steyer said, in a reference to ABC moderator George Stephanopoulos' time working for former President Bill Clinton, who adopted that very slogan.

    At another point, entrepreneur Andrew Yang cautioned Democrats against making their arguments all about the president.

    “Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems and we're making a mistake when we act like he is,” Yang said. “He is a symptom of a disease...It is our job of getting to the harder work of actually curing the disease.”

    On foreign policy, Steyer, Buttigieg and Biden got into a three-way dispute that ended with both Steyer and Biden raising their voices.

    Buttigieg argued that Biden had shown bad judgment when he voted for the use of force authorization that allowed former President George W. Bush to start the Iraq War. The former mayor added that the problems of the new decade will require a new perspective from the commander-in-chief.

    Biden acknowledged anew that his vote in favour of the war authorization as a senator was a mistake, while Sanders said his Senate vote against deploying troops was proof of his judgment on national security issues. Buttigieg, who was in college at the time and later served in Afghanistan, said he would have opposed the war, too.

    Notably absent from the debate was Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire former mayor of New York, who is not competing in New Hampshire but has been assembling a formidable campaign operation in later voting states. Although Bloomberg has been ascending in national polls, he has been funding his own campaign and not taking donations, so he failed to meet the donations criteria for the debate.

    Related:

    Bernie Sanders Rips Into Pete Buttigieg Over Billionaire Donors Ahead of New Hampshire Debate
    Delhi State Chief Dares BJP to Declare Candidate Against Him for Debate
    Debate Over Freedom of Speech in France as Girl Faces Threats for Branding Islam ‘Religion of Hate’
    DNC Unveils New Debate Qualification Rules That May Benefit Bloomberg
    Tags:
    New Hampshire, USA, debates, US Democratic Party, Tom Steyer, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse