Man Accidentally Kills Neighbour with Crossbow While Trying to Save Him from Pit Bulls

A Massachusetts man, identified only by the nickname “good Samaritan”, accidentally killed his friend and neighbour after trying to defend him from a pit bull attack.

The victim, Joshua Jadusingh, 27, was also the owner of the dogs, Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington said during a news conference.

Harrington said that the “good Samaritan” heard the victim’s screams for help and grabbed his crossbow he uses for hunting, rushing to assist him, WBZ-TV reported. He was standing at the bottom of a staircase when he fired the crossbow at one of the pit bulls standing at the top of the stairs in front of a door Jadusingh was hiding behind, trying to get away from the dogs, according to the station.

“The neighbour shot the crossbow, hit the dog in the scruff of the neck,” she said. “The dog did not die, but the crossbow, it’s called a bolt, the bolt went through the door and unfortunately hit somebody behind the door.”

Harrington said the dogs were shot and killed after hurling themselves at officers called to the scene. She also noted that the neighbour wouldn't be charged due to the difficulty of the situation, as the man tried to save the lives of Jadusingh and his young daughter who was in the apartment.

“He was actually quite good friends with his neighbour, and he knew that there was a child in the home, and it was a really, really difficult and stressful situation for him to be in and I think he did his best under the circumstances,” she said.