Pelosi Praying for Trump? Just as Likely as Satan Quoting Bible, Jared Kushner Quips

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has emerged as one of President Trump’s many archfoes after she began impeachment proceedings against the president. That process ended this week with Trump’s widely-expected acquittal in the Senate.

Nancy Pelosi says she talks to God about Donald Trump, but Jared Kushner is not buying it.

The President’s son-in-law and senior adviser tweeted on Thursday: “Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures.”

His Satan analogy has met mixed feedback; while Trump supporters seemingly appreciated the general idea, many people rushed to remind Kushner that Satan did evoke the Scripture in the first place (Matthew 4-6, Temptation of Jesus).

Satan literally quotes scripture during the Temptation of Christ in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke, you absolute dumbass. — Towanda the Avenger (@kendallybrown) February 6, 2020

Madame Speaker has said in the past that, as a devout Catholic, she prays for Donald Trump despite mutual animosity.

“We have to be very prayerful. I pray for the president all the time,” she told MSNBC’s Morning Joe in September. “I pray for the safety of his family — wish he would pray for the safety of other families and do something on guns — but I also pray that God will illuminate him to see right from wrong.”

Trump appeared to bring up that account in a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, where Pelosi was sitting just four seats away from him.

Lashing out at his political opponents, Trump said: “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so”.

Although Trump did not mention anyone by name, his comments came as an obvious shot at Mitt Romney, the Republican senator who voted to convict Trump citing his faith, and Pelosi.

“I thought what he said about Sen. Romney was particularly without class,” Pelosi told reporters afterwards. “It’s so inappropriate at a prayer breakfast.”