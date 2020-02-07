Joe Walsh Ends Republican Primary Challenge Against Trump: 'No One Can Defeat Him'

The decision comes after Joe Walsh obtained merely one percent of the vote in the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses on 3 February.

Ex-US Rep. Joe Walsh has announced the end of his challenge against Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination.

"I am ending my candidacy for president of the United States. I got into this because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican out there every day calling out this president for how unfit he is”, Walsh told CNN on Friday.

He described the Republican Party as “a cult” rather than a party, claiming that Trump “can't be beat in the Republican primary so there's no reason for me, or any candidate, really to be in there”.

Joe Walsh tried to trash President Trump at an Iowa GOP caucus.



Iowans BOOED him off the floor.



What an epic and embarrassing backfire! pic.twitter.com/0i3OPjkiZ4 — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 4, 2020

The remarks came after Walsh lost a vote in the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses on 3 February, which were overwhelmingly won by Trump. The caucuses came amid the impeachment proceedings againts POTUS who was finally acquitted by the Senate earlier this week.

Trump obtained 97 percent of the vote, while Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld gained 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

I’m suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I’m committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November. I can’t do it alone. Join me at https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 7, 2020

After Walsh launched his 2020 bid in August, several GOP state party leaders cancelled their presidential primaries and caucuses, in what dealt a significant blow to Walsh's chances to challenge Trump.

Walsh’s announcement of his candidacy was followed by his expressing regret over what he admitted were false claims against former US President Barack Obama.

Additionally, Walsh, who cast ballots in favour of Trump during the 2016 election, apologised for what he described as his role to help elect an "unfit con man" a US president.

Walsh's decison to wrap up his challenge against Trump comes as time is ticking for the 2020 US presidential election slated to be held on 3 November.