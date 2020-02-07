Vote for the Person 'Who Can Win': Hillary Clinton Upholds Her 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders Jab

In December, Hillary Clinton blamed Bernie Sanders for “hurting” her with his unenthusiastic endorsement during the 2016 elections. She expressed hope that “he doesn't do it again to whoever gets the nomination” in the upcoming presidential polls.

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, former Democratic presidential candidate nominee Hillary Clinton upheld her previous nobody-likes-him remarks about Bernie Sanders.

She recalled that it was from a documentary which “was probably filmed about a year-and-a-half ago or so” and which “wasn’t in the midst of the [2016] election”.

Clinton went on by focusing on the 2020 presidential elections in the US, urging voters to cast ballots in support of “the person who you believe can actually win in November […] and the person who you think can govern our country”.

"You've got to be responsible for what you say, and what you say you're going to do. We need to rebuild trust in our fellow Americans and in our institutions, and if you promise the moon and you can't deliver the moon, then that's going to be one more indicator of how, you know, we just can't trust each other,” she added.

When directly asked who she sees as a possible Democratic nominee, Clinton declined to elaborate, saying instead that she wants “everybody to understand how high the stakes are and to hold every candidate and every public office holder accountable for what they do or don’t do”.

Hillary Clinton Claims 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders

The Thursday interview came after Clinton confirmed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January that still thinks that Sanders is unlikable.

Earlier, she apparently sparked confusion when speaking about Sanders in the documentary 'Hillary', due to be released in March.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” Clinton claimed.

Shortly after The Hollywood Reporter interview was released, Clinton went on Twitter to retract on her words and noting that “the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump”, which is why she said she “will do whatever I can to support our nominee”.

© REUTERS / Lucas Jackson Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) listens to Senator Bernie Sanders speak during a Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York April 14, 2016

In the past, she has repeatedly hinted that Sanders should not have been nominated, specifically blaming him for “hurting” her with his slow endorsement during the 2016 elections.

Sanders, who was Hillary Clinton’s former leading rival, formally endorsed her on 12 July, 2016, agreeing to campaign for her in the Democrats' battle against Trump.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who will turn 79 in September, announced that he is launching a second presidential bid in early March 2019, stressing that he seeks victory in the 2020 elections “from the very beginning”.