Hillary Clinton Says Her Nomination for Democratic Vice President is ‘Not Going to Happen’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton denied that there is any possibility that she would be asked to serve as the Democratic nominee's vice-presidential running-mate.

Clinton told Ellen DeGeneres that “that’s not going to happen,” even if she were to be asked to do so. The 2016 candidate indicated it was a possibility and referenced then-President-Elect Obama's request for her to be his Secretary of State in 2008.

"I was shocked. I had no idea he was going to ask me and I turned him down twice. He said, 'Look the economy is in free fall, it's a catastrophe - I've got to focus on that. We've got problems around the world, you go focus on that.' And I said, 'No, no, I'm happy where I am - you get somebody else. I'm sure there's good people around,'" she said.

She said she had to deny Obama’s request two times, but the then-US president kept insisting.

"He said, 'I'm not calling you again until you say yes.' And so, I'll tell you, I started thinking about it and I thought if I had won, and I wanted to ask him to do something, I would have wanted him to do that for me, so I never say never because I do believe in serving my country - but it's not going to happen."

During the interview with DeGeneres, Clinton also raised the question of women in politics, noting that women have been criticized for being too emotional, while Trump has been spared such criticism.

"And now, we've got one of the most emotionally acting out people ever in the history of our country in the White House and I don't hear anybody saying: 'He's just too emotional.'"

Back in November, Clinton said in an interview with the BBC that she was facing “enormous pressure” to consider challenging President Trump in 2020. However, at that time she already said she had no plans to run for the nomination.