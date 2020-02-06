Register
21:01 GMT06 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery is seen at sunset in front of the Philadelphia skyline March 24, 2014. Picture taken March 24, 2014

    Ten American Oil Refineries Leaked ‘Cancer-Causing’ Toxins Into US in 2019 - Environmental Report

    © REUTERS / David Parrott
    US
    Get short URL
    0 93
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107824/81/1078248105.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002061078248196-ten-american-oil-refineries-leaked-cancer-causing-toxins-into-us-in-2019---environmental-report-/

    A Washington, DC-based environmental nonprofit organization is accusing a total of 10 US oil refineries of grossly contributing to higher cancer rates last year by exceeding the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) standards for benzene concentrations within facility perimeters.

    The Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) published a new report on Thursday which highlighted EPA violations committed by six oil refineries located in Texas and another four facilities nationwide.

    “These results highlight refineries that need to do a better job of installing pollution controls and implementing safer workplace practices to reduce the leakage of this cancer-causing pollutant into local communities,” Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the EIP, said in a statement obtained by the Texas Tribune.

    Schaeffer noted that in 2015, the EPA established “regulations to better monitor benzene and protect people living near refineries, often in working-class neighborhoods.” According to the rule, sources are required to “implement corrective measures” if the benzene concentration exceeds the action level of 9 micrograms per cubic meter of air around the fenceline.

    “Now, EPA needs to enforce these rules,” he asserted in his statement to the Tribune.

    The environmental nonprofit examined emission reports from more than 100 refineries across the US and found that a total of 10 facilities had emitted toxic, cancer-causing emissions at a level deemed unacceptable by federal regulations.

    Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia Energy Solutions, which recently filed for bankruptcy in a Delaware District Court, ranked highest on the list with benzene emissions 444% greater than the EPA action level. HollyFrontier Navajo Artesia of New Mexico came in a close second with benzene levels 300% above what regulations allow.

    Total Port Arthur Refinery, which ranked the highest above the EPA level in the state of Texas at 148%, told the Tribune that it will abide by EPA regulations and work to lower its emission rates.

    "The Total Port Arthur Refinery has a robust monitoring system in place to assist us in identifying the source of an emission, investigating its cause and implementing corrective actions," Total S.A., the refinery’s France-based owner, asserted to the outlet. "We are committed to comply with EPA rules. We take seriously our responsibility to reduce our environmental footprint."

    The remaining seven facilities - Chevron Pascagoula in Mississippi; Chalmette Refining in Louisiana; and Pasadena Refining, Flint Hills Resources Corpus Christi East, Valero Corpus Christi East, Shell Deer Park and Marathon Galveston Bay Texas City, all in Texas - reported benzene emissions at 100% or less above the EPA action level.

    “When compared to EPA’s benzene cancer risk analysis, the highest emitting facilities on our list could represent an additional cancer risk of 4 in 10,000, when considering lifetime exposure,” the report noted. It also revealed that the facilities “have long-term benzene concentrations that are more than three times higher than California’s exposure limit for increased risk of blood disorders and disease.”

    Related:

    US Government Contractor Reportedly Taken Hostage by Taliban in Afghanistan
    Report Gives US Military Industrial Base ‘Mediocre C’ Grade, Notes Lack of Readiness
    Canadian Government Charges Volkswagen With Emission Standards Violations
    Nobel Laureate Skeptical of Paris Deal Implementation Amid Rise in Global Emissions
    US Charges Chinese National With Trying to Smuggle Cancer Research From Boston to Beijing
    Tags:
    health, Texas, cancer, cancer, Environmental Protection Agency, EPA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse