President Trump Delivers Remarks at White House Following His Acquittal in Impeachment Trial - Video

President Trump has been acquited on charges of obstruction of justice and abuse of power related to his alleged pressure on Kiev to investigate the Bidens.

US President Donald Trump is delivering remarks at the White House after he was found not guilty by the Senate in his impeachment trial.

The Senate voted 52-48 on the abuse of power charge and 53-47 on the obstruction of justice.

House Democrats launched impeachment process against Trump in September 2019, accusing him of allegedly blackmailing Ukraine with the withdrawal of military aid unless the Ukrainian president started a criminal probe into one of Trump's 2020 election rivals, Democrat Joe Biden, who is accused of pressuring the previous Ukrainian administration into terminating a criminal investigation into his son, Hunter.

