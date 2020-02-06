Donald Trump Jr Calls Mitt Romney ‘a P***y’, Demands His Removal from Republican Party

Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme calling Mitt Romney “a p***y” Wednesday after the Utah senator decided to vote to convict his father in the impeachment trial.

The meme, made in the classic form of a demotivational poster, features Romney wearing “mom jeans” and the words “because you’re a p***y,” and was captioned with a call to remove Romney from the GOP.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Romney voted to convict President Trump of committing impeachable acts in his dealings with Ukraine in the impeachment trial. The 2012 Republican presidential nominee said he turned to his Mormon faith for guidance to make the difficult decision, declaring that he would vote against the president.

Donald Trump was ultimately found not guilty on both articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote was 52-48 on the abuse of power charge and 53-47 with respect to the obstruction of Congress charge, bringing an end to the months-long impeachment process that got its start in September 2019, when the formal impeachment investigation was launched based on the Trump-Ukraine scandal. It was alleged that Trump withheld military aid from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and made the funds contingent on Kiev’s announcement of an investigation into former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.