Video Shows Nancy Pelosi ‘Pre-Ripping’ Pages of Trump’s State of the Union Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is clearly seen making small rips into her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address to easily rip it off on camera at the end of the speech, a video shows.

Pelosi can be seen grabbing the papers from the table at the same time Trump was introducing Radio host Rush Limbaugh, who later received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The video and photos show her making the small tears before placing the pages back on the table.

© AP Photo / Doug Mills President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, watches.

Here's Pelosi testing to see if she could rip the speech before the speech even started. She was planning to do it from the start. pic.twitter.com/1gEMlYrNB7 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 5, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence, who was seated next to the California Democrat, told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that it felt like she’d planned to rip the speech because “it felt like such an immediate moment.” Vice President also called ripping up Trump's SOTU speech “a new low,” adding that he wasn’t sure if she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution.