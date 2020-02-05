New York Task Force Takes Down Gun Trafficking Ring

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of New York charged four individuals in a gun trafficking ring with selling numerous assault weapons, semiautomatic pistols, revolvers, high-capacity ammunition feeding devices and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, state Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release on Wednesday.

"These individuals put all of our communities at risk by allegedly trafficking dozens of guns, including assault weapons, from other states into New York. Our streets are a little safer tonight because of this investigation and I thank the New York Strike Force for their invaluable partnership", James said.

The takedown resulted from a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force and the New York Strike Force - a crime-fighting unit comprising federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, the release added.

Investigators obtained recorded transactions in which the defendants repeatedly referenced their ability to obtain guns from other states and bring them into New York to be sold, according to the release.

Weapons seized by investigators included seven 9-millimetre semiautomatic handguns, seven .45 caliber semiautomatic pistols, four .40 caliber semiautomatic pistols, four .380 caliber semiautomatic pistols, 1,063 rounds of ammunition and 18 high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, the release said.

The four defendants were charged with criminal sale of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, and conspiracy for their participation in the illegal gun trafficking operation, the release added.