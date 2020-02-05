Trump Tweets 'Forever President' Video Moments After Being Acquitted by US Senate

US President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittals in the Senate by tweeting a doctored video clip which suggested he would be president of the US "4EVA."

The US president's Twitter account issued a tweet Wednesday afternoon which solely contained a video clip which used an October 2018 TIME Magazine cover on "How Trumpism Outlasts Trump."

The US president followed up the tweet with an announcement of a 12:00 p.m. local time public address in which he will speak on the results of the Senate impeachment trial.

I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

Several minutes prior to the social media post, the US Senate acquitted Trump on both impeachment articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Former Secretary of State and failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also commented on the matter, suggesting that the 52 GOP Senators who voted to acquit Trump on his abuse of power charge violated their oath.

As the president's impeachment trial began, Republican senators pledged an oath to defend the Constitution.



Today, 52 of them voted to betray that oath—and all of us.



We’re entering dangerous territory for our democracy. It’ll take all of us working together to restore it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2020

"Moments like this are what the Senate was made for. The Framers knew the country would need a firewall to keep partisan flames from scorching our Republic," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on social media, reiterating remarks made prior to the Senate vote. "So they created the Senate. Today, we will fulfill this founding purpose."

Republican Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the only GOP lawmaker to vote to convict Trump on his charge of abuse of power. However, Romney assisted Republicans in getting a unanimous vote for acquittal when it came to the obstruction of Congress charge.

Speaking on Romney's decision to break rank on the abuse of power vote, McConnell expressed that he was both "surprised" and "disappointed" in the Utah senator, but also acknowledged that he was "largely supportive of" the GOP's agenda, according to a tweet from CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Fox News' Chad Pergram reported via social media that the majority leader asserted that impeachment "is a colossal political mistake" and "a loser" for Democrats.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW