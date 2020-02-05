Register
20:29 GMT05 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, shows President-elect Donald Trump giving the thumbs-up as Mitt Romney leaves Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J.

    US Sen. Romney Splits, Intends to Convict Trump on Abuse of Power Charge in Impeachment Trial

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    82216
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107116/14/1071161442.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002051078238573-us-senator-mitt-romney-says-will-vote-for-conviction-on-impeachment-trial-for-abuse-of-power/

    US Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced on the Senate floor Wednesday that he would be voting to convict US President Donald Trump on the first article of impeachment - abuse of power - a move which makes him the first Republican senator to support the president's removal from office.

    Although Romney noted that he is in favor of the first charge, he went on to add that he would vote against the second article of impeachment - obstruction of Congress - because not enough evidence was secured to make the case.

    "The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor," Romney said. "Yes, he did."

    “With my vote I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty ... What the president did was wrong. Grievously wrong," he added.

    Romney's announcement marks the first time in US history that a senator has voted to convict a president of the same political party in an impeachment trial.

    In remarks to the New York Times ahead of his Senate floor appearance, Romney stated that the repercussions for his stance would be "unimaginable."

    “I recognize there is going to be enormous consequences for having reached this conclusion,” he said.

    Moments after Romney declared his move, the White House announced that it would no longer be inviting reporters to the Oval Office for an already scheduled pool spray. CNBC's White House correspondent Eamon Javers tweeted that the call was sent out when reporters "were already on the South Lawn and ready to go in."

    The final vote on both articles of impeachment is due to come down later Wednesday, days after the body voted against calling additional witnesses in the impeachment trial. That vote came down 51-49.

    Related:

    Pelosi Slams Senators Who Voted Against Witnesses at Impeachment Trial as Trump’s 'Accomplices'
    US Senate Holds Closing Arguments in Donald Trump Impeachment Trial - Video
    'I Cannot Vote to Convict': Sen Murkowski at Trump Impeachment Trial
    Rand Paul Reads Out Rejected Impeachment Trial Question That Allegedly Names Whistleblower
    Tags:
    US Senate, abuse of power, impeachment, Donald Trump, Mitt Romney
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse